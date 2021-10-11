Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.04. 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,837.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

