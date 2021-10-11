Egretia Price Down 17.8% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00220333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094317 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars.

