Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 31.6% Higher This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $134,376.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00313544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,051,400 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

