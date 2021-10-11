Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 750,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000. Gores Holdings VIII comprises 2.3% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 1.74% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 264,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.