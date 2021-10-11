Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit makes up 0.3% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCNEU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $5,030,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

