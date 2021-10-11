Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

