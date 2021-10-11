Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,157.60 ($15.12).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,071 ($13.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

