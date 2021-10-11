Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,195.65

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,195.65 and $103.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00135862 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.