Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

