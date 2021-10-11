Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $233.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.50. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

