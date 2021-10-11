Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $26,937.26 and $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.39 or 0.06170041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00093479 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

