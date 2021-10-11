Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 17,900 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

