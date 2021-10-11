Elrond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $137.26 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $241.86 or 0.00422732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and $137.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00095647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,547,188 coins and its circulating supply is 19,573,616 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

