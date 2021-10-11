Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.47

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 14790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 8,320.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $21,735,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

