Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.22. 185,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.