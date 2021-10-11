Empty Set Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,182.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $239,182.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

