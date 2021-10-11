Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
ENDP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $971.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
