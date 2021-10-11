Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ENDP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $971.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

