Enecuum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $367,187.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $367,187.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,892,654 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

