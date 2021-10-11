Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.25. 43,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,595,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

