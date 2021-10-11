Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENRFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.81. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

