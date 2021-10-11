Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 854,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,324,744 shares.The stock last traded at $56.99 and had previously closed at $56.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,402.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,556,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,197,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,551 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,045,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,539 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

