Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $14.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $63.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $70.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,373,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

