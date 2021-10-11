Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 7.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Energy Transfer worth $255,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.06. 40,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,641,885. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

