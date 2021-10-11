Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.21

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 9592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

