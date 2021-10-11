ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.
Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.74.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
