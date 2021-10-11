ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.