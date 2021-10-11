Enigma (ENG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $189,442.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $829,334.61 and $189,442.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00321801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001716 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

