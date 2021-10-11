EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

