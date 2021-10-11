EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.75

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1955897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,810,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

