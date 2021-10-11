Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 14,415 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after buying an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $145.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.