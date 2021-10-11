Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 526,131 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 193.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 526,131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 199.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.