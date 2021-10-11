Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 403,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

