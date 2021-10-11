Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Trex worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

