Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

