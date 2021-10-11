Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

