Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,546 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.