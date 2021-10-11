Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $19,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock valued at $305,253,440. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

