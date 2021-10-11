Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.29% of Generation Bio worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

