Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.15 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $280.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.