Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.87 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Globant worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Globant by 49.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $271.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.85. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

