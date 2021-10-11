Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $26.15 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

NYSE:BLK opened at $844.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $896.84 and its 200 day moving average is $863.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

