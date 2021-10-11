Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,628 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,150,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 323,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 250,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.