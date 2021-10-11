Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $529.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

