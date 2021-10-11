Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $28.24 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607,254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,967.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

MPC opened at $65.16 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

