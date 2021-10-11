Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $29.71 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.27% of Five Below worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,303,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 76.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.88 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.59 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

