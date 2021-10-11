Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of PACCAR worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

