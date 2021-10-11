Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $258.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

