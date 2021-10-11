Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,090 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $550.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.46 and a 200 day moving average of $615.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

