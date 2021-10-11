Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.16% of Morphic worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORF opened at $57.76 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

