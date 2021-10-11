Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,286 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

