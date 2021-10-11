Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

